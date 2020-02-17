Morgan Stanley Boosts Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $173.00

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NICE. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nice from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.25.

Nice stock opened at $179.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $182.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nice will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nice by 16.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nice by 76.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nice during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nice by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

