Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Morgan Stanley reissued their outperform rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on BP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Main First Bank began coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 601.47 ($7.91).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 461.35 ($6.07) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 482.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 495.57. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The firm has a market cap of $92.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.62%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

