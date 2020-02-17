Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.16-3.16 for the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS MSADY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. 11,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

