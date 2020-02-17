Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.16-3.16 for the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSADY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS:MSADY opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

