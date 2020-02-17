Nano 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.56 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00010047 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, CoinFalcon, Binance and Kucoin. Nano has a market capitalization of $128.63 million and $9.56 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,613.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.46 or 0.02668799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.19 or 0.04165206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00750707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00862398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00098910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010193 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00667994 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Bit-Z, HitBTC, RightBTC, CoinEx, CoinFalcon, Koinex, Gate.io, Kucoin, OKEx, Mercatox, Bitinka, Coindeal and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

