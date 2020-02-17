National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Up 6.8% in January

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $8,211,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $4,704,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $1,989,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,973,000 after purchasing an additional 220,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,428,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NCMI. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 307,880 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.