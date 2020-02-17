National Investment Services of America LLC Acquires New Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. MKM Partners set a $63.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $55.25. 2,123,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

