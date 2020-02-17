National Investment Services of America LLC Acquires New Shares in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Virtu Financial makes up 2.0% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. National Investment Services of America LLC owned about 0.06% of Virtu Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,008,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,090,000 after buying an additional 636,499 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 527.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 403,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 339,046 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 37.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 85,337 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRT. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

VIRT traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 756,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.