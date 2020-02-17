National Investment Services of America LLC Buys New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after buying an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,938,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,330,000 after purchasing an additional 389,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,482,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,028,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,622,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.90. 3,810,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,741,981. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $63.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

