National Investment Services of America LLC Invests $1.46 Million in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for about 1.6% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,578. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.46. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $117.03 and a one year high of $166.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

