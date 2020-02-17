National Investment Services of America LLC Purchases New Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.78. 111,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,899. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $113.08 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.62.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $86,192.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,254 shares of company stock worth $2,531,802 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.