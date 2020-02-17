National Investment Services of America LLC Takes $2.36 Million Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. Charles Schwab comprises about 2.6% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after acquiring an additional 120,532 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 927,326 shares of company stock worth $44,114,979 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

SCHW stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,106,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

