NavCoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.33 Million

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and $664,105.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NavCoin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004264 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002418 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00035742 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,850,421 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance, Poloniex, cfinex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

