Nebula AI Price Reaches $0.0003 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. During the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nebula AI has a market cap of $336,918.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,888,727,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

