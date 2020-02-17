Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.90.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $9.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. 17,791,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,018. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $198,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 301,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $2,968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,260.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,517 shares of company stock worth $27,319,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CarGurus by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

