NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Short Interest Update

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 745,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. First Analysis downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $34.18. 509,745 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

In other news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 128,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $3,118,455.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,947.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 323,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,416 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 29,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in NeoGenomics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

