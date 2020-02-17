Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX) is one of 14,176 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Neoleukin Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Neoleukin Therapeutics Competitors 12.65% 68.44% 40.12%

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A N/A -8.25 Neoleukin Therapeutics Competitors $438.15 million $44.73 million 14.16

Neoleukin Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Neoleukin Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neoleukin Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Neoleukin Therapeutics Competitors 77756 262817 323272 14507 2.40

Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.83%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 8.12%. Given Neoleukin Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neoleukin Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Neoleukin Therapeutics peers beat Neoleukin Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

