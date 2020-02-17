NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get NetEase alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut NetEase from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Nomura boosted their target price on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.96.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $354.64 on Friday. NetEase has a one year low of $209.01 and a one year high of $358.70. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.37.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in NetEase by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 43.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 33,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetEase (NTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.