Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.7% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $380.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,736,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.03 and a 200-day moving average of $307.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,102 shares of company stock valued at $45,886,831. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

