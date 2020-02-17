Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 434 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,102 shares of company stock worth $45,886,831. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $380.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,116. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $344.03 and its 200-day moving average is $307.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

