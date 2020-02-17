New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Lowered to $0.95 at TD Securities

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $1.15 to $0.95 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NGD. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $0.65 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered New Gold from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $0.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.01.

Get New Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.76 on Friday. New Gold has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,608,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,536,000 after buying an additional 533,637 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 43,627,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,657 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 30,981,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,428,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,058,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,772 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.