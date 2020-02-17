New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 53,655 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,655 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $23,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

EBS traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,042. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,720 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $862,988.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,485,298 shares in the company, valued at $93,425,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $447,727.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,962.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

