New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $25,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Alleghany by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Alleghany by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alleghany by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $665.00.

NYSE Y traded up $2.64 on Monday, reaching $825.22. The company had a trading volume of 36,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $600.23 and a 1 year high of $829.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $806.19 and a 200-day moving average of $777.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

