New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $25,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.24. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $183.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $232,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.93, for a total transaction of $257,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,534.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,028 shares of company stock worth $3,913,959 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

