New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.89 Million Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $22,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,275,000 after buying an additional 878,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,301,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 642,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,546,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.85. 669,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 0.94. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $48.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

