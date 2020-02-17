New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 126,019 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 126,019 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $23,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 953.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 191.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

NYSE ALLE traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.90. The stock had a trading volume of 748,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,172. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $85.96 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Allegion announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

