New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $23,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 758,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,433,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AAP traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.59. 1,122,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

