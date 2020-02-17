New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,400 Shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nextgen Healthcare were worth $24,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

Nextgen Healthcare stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 275,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,096. The firm has a market cap of $936.23 million, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

