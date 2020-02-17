New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SAP were worth $24,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

SAP traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $137.44. 289,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,112. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.85 and its 200-day moving average is $128.85. The company has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $105.85 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

