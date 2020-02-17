New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 230,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Times news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 136,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $4,267,579.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 487,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,218,472.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NYT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.15. New York Times Co has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $39.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

