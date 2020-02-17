Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.46-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.4-9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.67 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.46-1.56 EPS.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NYSE:NWL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.10. 7,850,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

