Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.05-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.46-1.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. 7,850,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,224. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.