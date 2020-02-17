Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWL stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Consumer Edge cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.