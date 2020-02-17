Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.46-1.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. 7,850,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,224. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.78.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

