Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Lessened by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for approximately 1.9% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 636,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. ValuEngine cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,226,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.16. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $45.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $141,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,262. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

