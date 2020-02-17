Newmont Goldcorp’s (NEM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.58.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NYSE NEM opened at $44.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.16. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $45.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,320 shares of company stock worth $1,780,262. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 155,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 69,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.