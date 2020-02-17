Newton Market Capitalization Achieves $19.19 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. Newton has a market cap of $19.19 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Newton has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.00 or 0.02926174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00230834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00041162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00144177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 14,456,994,590 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

