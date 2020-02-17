NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $278.52. 1,838,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $183.30 and a fifty-two week high of $279.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

