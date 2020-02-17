Nexus Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Nexus has a market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $345,232.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002257 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Binance and Cryptopia.

Nexus Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.