Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $187.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nice from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.25.

NICE stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nice has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $182.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Nice will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nice by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

