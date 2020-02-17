Niemann Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,797 iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. iShares US Utilities ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Niemann Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Niemann Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares US Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,532,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,729. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $175.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.47.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

