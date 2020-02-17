Niemann Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.41 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.9% of Niemann Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Niemann Capital Management Inc. owned about 8.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $613,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,890. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46.

