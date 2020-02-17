Niemann Capital Management Inc. Makes New $3.17 Million Investment in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Niemann Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NULG. TIAA FSB increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 883,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,605,000 after buying an additional 575,101 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $16,813,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $312,000.

Shares of BATS NULG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,116 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.