Niemann Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.20 Million Position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVHB. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:LVHB traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.48. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05.

