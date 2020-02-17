Niemann Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL)

Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. owned 3.53% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.55. 65 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21.

