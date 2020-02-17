Niemann Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 533,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.28. 4,262,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,606,494. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $100.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.