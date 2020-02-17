Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 325 Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Heico were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Heico by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heico in the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Heico by 25.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Heico during the third quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Heico during the third quarter worth $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Heico in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Heico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.22.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HEI traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.76. The stock had a trading volume of 253,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.57. Heico Corp has a 12-month low of $89.25 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heico Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Heico’s payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

