Niobio Cash (NBR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $174.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $83,840.00 and approximately $174.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

