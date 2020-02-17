No BS Crypto (NOBS) Hits Market Cap of $77,900.00

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, CoinEx and Stocks.Exchange. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $77,900.00 and $1.20 million worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.94 or 0.02806173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00231534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00145748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto . The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinEx and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

