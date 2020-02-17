Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) PT Lowered to $23.00

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price objective decreased by Cfra from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBL. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $19.16 on Thursday. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Noble Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,781,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,283,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Noble Energy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $192,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Noble Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Noble Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,564,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $113,378,000 after acquiring an additional 853,225 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

